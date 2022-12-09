Final Fantasy 16 will include a series of allied characters of our protagonist. Among these there is also a dog and he will be the only one we can give orders to during battles.

During the presentation of The Game Awards 2022, we saw a new trailer dedicated to Final Fantasy 16 in which we saw the dog that will accompany us into battle from a certain point in the game.

His name is Torgal and somehow was able to survive the destruction of the initial stage events of Final Fantasy 16. The dog then joins Clive – aka our character – and helps him in combat. Not only is he a skilled fighter, but he is also able to heal Clive. Furthermore, if you give orders with the right timing it is possible to activate combined attacks between the two.

He won’t be the only character to be part of Clive’s team, mind you, but he will be the only one who can receive orders directly from the player. The other characters will act completely independently based on their skills and equipment. Over the course of the game there will be multiple characters who will join Clive.

Tell us, what do you think about handling this pet (and battle)? Would you have preferred a complete team like Final Fantasy 7 Remake?