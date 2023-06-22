Final Fantasy 16 is available and the votes of the world press are online. At the time of writing, as we’ve already reported, the average score (via Metacritic) is 88 out of 100. It’s a very good voteespecially when it comes compared with the most recent chapters. It is in fact one of the tallest. In fact, with a simple and quick search, it is possible to see that games such as:

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster: FF35th Anniversary Edition – maximum mark 86, for the PS4 version

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – max mark 83, PC and Xbox versions

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – max mark 72, PS5 version

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster – maximum grade 88, PC version

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier – max mark 62, iOS version

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster – maximum grade 82, PC version

Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster – max mark 83, PC version

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster – maximum grade 80, PC version

Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster – max mark 77, PC version

Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster – max mark 79, PC version

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition – maximum grade 60, Switch version

Final Fantasy VII Remake – max mark 87, PS4 version

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – maximum grade 82, Xbox version

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – max mark 86, PS4 version

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster – max rating 86, PS Vita version

Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition – maximum grade 85, PC version

Between games that “beat” Final Fantasy 16 instead we find Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker with a maximum score of 92 on PC and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade with a maximum score of 89 in the PS5 version. To these are added the classic PS1 and PS2, some of which, however, have a much lower number of reviews.

Obviously a direct comparison of the votes makes sense up to a certain point, given that we are talking about games of different genres, especially in the case of Final Fantasy 16 which veers even more towards action. In any case, it allows us to get an idea of ​​how the saga is generally received and how Final Fantasy 16 positions itself within the landscape. Obviously it would also be very interesting to see how Square Enix will interpret the average score, even if the publishers do not always comment directly on the matter.

Furthermore, as always, the vote does not necessarily represent sales success of a video game. There are games with low average grades that achieve great commercial results and others that find themselves in opposite situations. We will have to wait to find out more.

Finally, we leave you with our review of Final Fantasy 16.