The official Twitter account of Final Fantasy 16 shared some Images coming from the latest gameplay presentation, which took place during the State of Play of Sony Interactive Entertainment. These images are dedicated specifically to the Cid’s refugeone of the allies of the action RPG protagonist.

As you can see just below and as you can read, Cid’s refuge will be the place dedicated to the purchase of weapons and armor for our character, which will enhance his stats. Moreover, it will be just the right space for create and upgrade various equipment and items within Final Fantasy 16.

The first image shows us the shelter, but the most interesting part will be the large number of characters inside. Thanks to the old man Harpocratesfor example, we will be able to discover more information about the past of the game world of Final Fantasy 16: Valisthea.

The third image is instead dedicated to Viviananother character of Cid’s refuge in Final Fantasy 16. The woman is the right person to ask about the state of the realm, so that she can find out more about what is happening in the world.

Of course, you don’t spend all your time chatting. If you want some action you need to go talk to the moogles, a historical creature from the Final Fantasy saga who will also return in Final Fantasy 16. The character will allow us to accept a series of hunts against particularly powerful enemies. Although recurring, moogles often change in appearance, even if they retain some fundamental characteristics, such as the sphere antenna on the head. The image therefore allows us to see this specific version of the creature in detail.

We have also seen that Final Fantasy 16 has shot to the top of the best sellers on Amazon USA and EU, thanks to the presentation?