Matt Piscatella, market analyst at Circana (formerly NPD), commented on the market performance of Final Fantasy 16a theme apparently of great interest to both fans and detractors of the series, stating that they went “fine”without recording stellar but not even negative sales.

Officially we only know that Final Fantasy 16 was able to sell over 3 million copies in the first week, a certainly positive result, so much so that Square Enix said it was satisfied with the game’s performance, but below what FF7 did Remakes and FF15.

Apparently for this reason heated discussions arose, even in the comments under our news to tell the truth, between those who say that sales are positive and those who believe they have been low.