Matt Piscatella, market analyst at Circana (formerly NPD), commented on the market performance of Final Fantasy 16a theme apparently of great interest to both fans and detractors of the series, stating that they went “fine”without recording stellar but not even negative sales.
Officially we only know that Final Fantasy 16 was able to sell over 3 million copies in the first week, a certainly positive result, so much so that Square Enix said it was satisfied with the game’s performance, but below what FF7 did Remakes and FF15.
Apparently for this reason heated discussions arose, even in the comments under our news to tell the truth, between those who say that sales are positive and those who believe they have been low.
Piscatella’s opinion
According to the words of Piscatella the truth lies in the middle. That is, despite not having achieved sales records in any area, Final Fantasy 16 is still recording definitely positive numbers and is certainly not a commercial flop.
The comment came along with sales data in the US during the month of July 2023, where Final Fantasy 16 placed fifth in the best-selling games of the month, dropping three places from the launch month.
“Final Fantasy 16 did… well. No, it wasn’t the best-selling game anywhere and no, its sales weren’t a bust,” said Piscatella, who also took a dig at some fans at his opinion too interested in sales figures.
“He did well. For some reason this completely broke the brains of some fans.”
