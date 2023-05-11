Let’s see this collection of five videos Of Final Fantasy 16published in recent days by Square Enix, which show different aspects of the gameplay of the game, especially the story mode and the characters that make up the party.

In reality it is probable that you have already seen the Japanese versions, but these are the western ones, therefore more usable also in our parts. Let’s see them:

Final Fantasy 16 is one of the most anticipated games of the moment all over the world. Tell the story of the warrior Clive Rosfield, Rosaria’s First Shield, and his feat of defending his younger brother Joshua, Dominant of the Fenisce. On his way he will end up in the midst of power intrigues that will put the order of the whole world at risk.

After a dramatic event, his life will undergo a profound change and Clive will decide to devote himself only to the pursuit of revenge on Eikon Ifrita creature with ambiguous purposes who wants to destroy the entire world.