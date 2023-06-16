There is now one week until the launch of Final Fantasy 16 and as expected some copies are already in the hands of players ahead of the release date, set for June 22, which they could then share on the net spoilers heavy on plot or game content that you may want to discover for yourself as you progress through the adventure.

The alarm was raised by the VGC portal which preferred not to share what information has already been leaked on the net, and we will do the same too. If you are not afraid of ruining the surprise in any case, you will have no difficulty finding information on forums such as ResetEra, where some users are already sharing their impressions of the new game in the Square Enix series.

For all the others, the advice is obviously to stay away from social networks such as Twitter and especially from YouTube. In fact, the homepage of the Google platform could recommend videos based on your preferences and in this case you could run into spoilers even just with the covers of the videos.

On our pages you will find a guide with a series of tricks to avoid spoilers as far as possible. It was made specifically for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but basically it is valid for every game.