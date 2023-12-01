The director of Final Fantasy 16Hiroshi Sakai, made it known that i DLC coming to the game will focus mainly on the figure of Clive Rosfieldthe main protagonist of the story, going to investigate its darkness and mysteries.
Takai was unable to delve further into the concept, thus leaving the question extremely open, but in the meantime it is confirmed that the DLC will still continue to focus on the story of the protagonist, Clive Rosfield, investigating some more mysterious and dark aspects of his background, about which there can actually still be a lot to say.
Considering the main story, it is likely that these DLCs represent flashbacks, placing themselves not as direct sequels to the main story of Final Fantasy 16 but by expanding some contemporary or previous episodes compared to those staged in the original content.
An announcement coming in December?
At this point we are waiting to find out something more: in fact, just in recent days Yuuya Uchida, voice actor of Clive in the Japanese version, had reported having heard of some announcement that it would be arriving in December on Final Fantasy 16.
This has started rumors about possible revelations about new content for the game. Considering the month in question, suspicions also fall on The Game Awards 2023, which seems the ideal stage to present some expansion for Final Fantasy 16, considering the importance of the title and the occasion.
Therefore, all that remains is to wait for any news in this regard. In the meantime, we have learned that initial sales of Final Fantasy 16 are “in line” with Square Enix expectations, which has no longer updated on the performance of the title in question on PS5. There PC version it should be in the works, but we have no indication of a possible release date at the moment.
