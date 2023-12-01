The director of Final Fantasy 16Hiroshi Sakai, made it known that i DLC coming to the game will focus mainly on the figure of Clive Rosfieldthe main protagonist of the story, going to investigate its darkness and mysteries.

Takai was unable to delve further into the concept, thus leaving the question extremely open, but in the meantime it is confirmed that the DLC will still continue to focus on the story of the protagonist, Clive Rosfield, investigating some more mysterious and dark aspects of his background, about which there can actually still be a lot to say.

Considering the main story, it is likely that these DLCs represent flashbacks, placing themselves not as direct sequels to the main story of Final Fantasy 16 but by expanding some contemporary or previous episodes compared to those staged in the original content.