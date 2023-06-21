Final Fantasy 16 was also analyzed by the new video deepening of Digital Foundryas per tradition, with an analysis that has dispensed much praise for the cleanliness and graphic style but it also found some issues, particularly with regards to the 60fps Performance mode.

Analysis defines Final Fantasy 16 “one of the most refined games tested this year” from the technical section in question, although “it is by no means perfect”, referring in particular to the Performance mode.

Journalists have also noted that the roots are clearly found in Final Fantasy XIV.

As for the graphics, DF praises i polygonal models of the characters, the rendering of fabrics, materials and micro-details visible above all in the cutscenes. In this regard, one can see a certain quality gap between the gameplay and the cutscenes, especially in regards to the characters, but there are different levels of quality even between different cutscenes.

The animations may appear bizarre at first if you’re expecting a more realistic approach, but it’s just a matter of getting used to this style. The heavy presence of motion blur may annoy some users, but this is a subjective matter. There is no dynamic transition between day and night: the light it is not calculated in real time but is “pre-baked”, i.e. pre-calculated to obtain maximum cohesion in artistic terms, the combat sequences with the Eikon are particularly spectacular.

As for the resolution, in Graphics Quality mode this is dynamic and varies between 1080p and 1440p, with upscale to 4K, while in Performance mode the dynamic resolution drops between 720p and 1080p, with upscale to 1440p. The latter, while combined with TAA, reportedly “doesn’t look good”, also because the game seems to be using FSR1 and not FSR2.

Digital Foundry tested the version with the day one patch applied, but found no particular performance improvements. In Graphics Quality mode the performance is stable at 30 fps, while in mode Performance there are a lot of problems maintaining 60 fps, with frequent drops towards 40 fps and below the threshold necessary for the intervention of the VRR, which therefore does not resolve the issue.

The game more consistently maintains its 60fps during combat, where resolution drops to reportedly 720p, while cutscenes are all locked at 30fps. In general, Digital Foundry recommend to play using the far better 30fps Graphics Quality mode, overall.

For the rest, we refer you to our review of Final Fantasy 16 and also remember the first votes of the reviews, which are still very positive.