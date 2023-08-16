Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy 16 he said that it development of the game started with just three people, to slowly grow to over three hundred in its final stages. The statement came on the occasion of a television interview with Muyao 4 Super Player, a Taiwanese TV, in which the exact number of members of the development team was not revealed, however obtainable from the final credits of the game.

The Final Fantasy 16 team

Final Fantasy 16 started with three people

To put things into perspective, more than 9,000 people worked on Diablo IV. However, the different focus of the game should be considered, with the latest Final Fantasy being an action single player very driven, while Diablo IV is a live service action RPG designed to sell in-game items and seasonal content to users over a long period.

In the same interview, Yoshida talked about his desire for a single platform on which to develop.

Fianl Fantasy 16 is only available on PS5. When the exclusive time ends, it will also be able to arrive on PC. In its first week on the market, it sold 3 million copies, an amount within the target set by Square Enix. It was also the most played PS5 title in Japan during its launch month.