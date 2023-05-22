There demos publish of Final Fantasy 16 soon to be released on PS5 will focus on the years of Clive’s youthaccording to Naoki Yoshida during the press event leading up to the new game previews.

As reported by GamesRadar, the game producer also spoke about the contents planned for the demo that will be released to PS5 users in the next period, specifying that it will be an initial phase of the story, which sees Clive in his “teenager” periodso before becoming the adult dark warrior that we have seen most of the time in promotional materials.

The information arrived during a new public presentation of the game, which also led to our new test of Final Fantasy 16, in which Aligi Comandini was able to come into more direct contact with the game, testing a few hours of a advanced version.

What emerged is substantially a confirmation of the goodness of the choices made by Square Enix with the new address of the game, in particular as regards the purely action combat but also the vastness and truth of explorable settings and situations, as well as a particularly mature story .

As for the date of the demo, there is no information yet but it seems that it will be revealed soon and many point to this as one of the announcements of the PlayStation Showcase set for this week, May 24, 2023.