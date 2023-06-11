Another interesting detail emerged from one commercial Of Final Fantasy 16also evidently broadcast during last night’s Champions League final and in this case focused on demos of the game, which could therefore be arriving soon.

As visible in the tweet below, at the end of a spot aired on Spanish TV during the Champions League final yesterday we can read “play the demo now”, which evidently was entered by mistake in advance, given that the trial version of Final Fantasy 16 was announced but is not yet available on PS5.

Such a message, however, suggests that everything is practically ready for the launch of the Final Fantasy 16 demo, which could therefore be released shortly. The biggest suspicions, at this point, fall on the pre-launch celebration event that has been set for tonight, during which the game demo could also be launched.

The event in question will start tonight, precisely at 1:00 in the morning on June 12, 2023therefore it could be the ideal opportunity to present and launch the demo of Final Fantasy 16. As previously reported by Square Enix, the trial version will allow you to test the first two hours of the game, thus containing a large playable portion.

Another live action-style commercial also emerged from yesterday evening, with a real-life actor impersonating Clive, the protagonist of the game.