Square Enix held its pre-launch celebration event overnight Final Fantasy 16during which the release of the demos scheduled for today, June 12, 2023, together with a new trailer presentation called “Ascension”.

To be precise, as shown in the diagram visible below, the demo will be available today, 12 June 2023, at 10:00 as regards the Italian time.

Final Fantasy 16 demo launch schedule

As previously reported, the Final Fantasy 16 demo is quite substantial and allows you to try the Prologue of the game focused on the youth of the protagonist Clive, for about two hours of play.

Saves can then be kept and carried over to the full version of Final Fantasy 16 once it launches on June 22, 2023.

The new Ascension trailer, released at the pre-launch event, focuses heavily on the game’s new combat system.

Built in collaboration with Takahisa Taura of PlatinumGames, plus specialists from Capcom, the combat of Final Fantasy 16 is much action compared to the tradition of the series, which is also evident from the new trailer. In this one, Clive performs spectacular combos and sequences, with highly dynamic and choreographed moves.

This spectacularization then reaches its climax in the clashes between the Eikon, the gigantic creatures that can be summoned in combat and transform the action into a sort of fight between gigantic kaiju.