Final Fantasy 16 seems to have one playable demo arriving on the occasion of The Game Expo 2023 in Melbourne for 11 and 12 March 2023, according to what was reported in a tweet but still without official confirmation since the thing is not precisely reported in the event program.

According to the “Legend of Josh” Twitter account, Square Enix is ​​scheduled to launch the playable demo at The Game Expo 2023 onMarch 11 and 12which could be likely, also given the correspondence with the numerous information expected to arrive in these days on the game thanks to the press tour.

The information seems to refer to a public demo physically present at The Game Expo 2023 event, which makes the information somewhat realistic, but the question that arises is: will it also be made available to all PS5 users through PlayStation Store?

This is certainly another matter: that Square Enix may have brought a demo of Final Fantasy 16 in a public event, physically available to the public but through controlled locations, is certainly likely, given that the game was made available immediately also closed to various journalists, but a public release on PS5 through the PlayStation Store is a different matter.

However, it wouldn’t be the first time that a demo has been distributed to everyone during a specific presentation event, so it is also possible to hope for the release of a Final Fantasy 16 demo on PSN in the coming days, we await any developments on the matter.

Meanwhile, in Final Fantasy 16 we learned that the team didn’t want it to be open world and that the combat system is inspired by the job system of Final Fantasy 5.