Final Fantasy 16 will have a day one update to address a small variety of issues, but will not be required to play the game.

The developer apologized for this update, stating the team “didn’t want to do any pre-release or release day updates” for Final Fantasy 16 – even one this minor.

Here are the full Final Fantasy 16 day one patch notes:

Fix a control flag issue that can make progress impossible under very specific circumstances.

Fix an issue where the game could close unexpectedly under very specific circumstances.

Optimize performance in several places

Fix some minor text errors

during a dedicated final fantasy 16 live streamproducer Naoki Yoshida said this update will come “before the day one release”.

“If you have the digital version and you’ve already downloaded on the system and if your PS5 is hooked up to the internet, it will download this automatically, and it will be ready for day one so people will be ready to play as soon as the game unlocks,” the producer explained, before stating it is a “very, very minor issue”, so players will still be able to play the base game even if they are unable to install the update.

“This is a rapid patch, so it’s not necessary to actually play the game. So those of you who don’t have an internet connection, and maybe can’t get it in time, you will still be able to play the game, Yoshida assured players.



Final Fantasy 16 will release in full later this week, on June 22nd, exclusive to PlayStation 5.

If you are planning on heading into the game as fresh as possible, a gentle reminder that physical copies have been spotted out in the wild, so be aware of potential spoilers populating the internet over the coming days.

