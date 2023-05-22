Final Fantasy 16 it’s almost between us, but it could be thelast chapter of the series with a sequential numberat least according to what was stated by the producer Naoki Yoshida, who spoke about it in an interview with the GQ magazine.

Yoshida: “There will be a lot of new players who will look at the game as a comic book, where you have to read from the beginning to understand what’s going on. It’s difficult for marketing because for every numbered title in the series that comes out they have to reiterate that there is no need to play others to figure it out.”

Has the decision to remove the progressive numbers already been made? Not yet, but it’s being discussed, according to Yoshida: “I talked about the problem with the managers. Maybe it’s time to remove the numbers from the title. For example, there is Final Fantasy 14. A new player arrives and asks himself: “wait a minute, because I have to play Final Fantasy 14 when is the 16th available?” Why not just call it Final Fantasy Online, taking the number off entirely and making it easier to understand?”

Be that as it may, a lot will depend on who will develop the next chapters. “Whether Final Fantasy 17 or Final Fantasy 18 has the numbers or not, will depend on who develops them or who is at the head of the series, so the problem will be theirs, not ours!”

Yoshida doesn’t say there’s a good chance, if Final Fantasy 16 is successful and well received, that he’ll be running the series going forward.

That said, Final Fantasy 16 will be available on June 22, 2023 for PS5. If you want to know more, read our recent tried.