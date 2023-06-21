It seems that Final Fantasy 16 is decidedly rich in content, considering that it contains approx 100 side quests beyond the main story, according to the creative director, Kazutoyo Maehiro, in an interview published by Famitsu.

The amount of things to do within the new Square Enix game has already surfaced before, considering that it seems to last about 70-90 hours to complete it completely, but within this amount of hours it seems that a large part is to be attributed to the secondary quests.

According to Maehiro, through an unofficial translation, it seems that the amount of quests outside the main line is about a hundred: obviously it is a question of seeing what the actual thickness of these missions is, considering that most of them could be rather marginal to the gameplay, but it’s still indicative of the breadth of Final Fantasy 16.

On the other hand, the game was initially planned to be released on two discs, as proof of this considerable size, only to be compressed into one. In any case, the download and installation sizes are still generous, although less gargantuan than it first appeared.