Final Fantasy 16 is one of the next big games to come and Square Enix is ​​obviously focusing heavily on the marketing campaign. One of the most recent videos made by the company allows us to hear producer Naoki Yoshida and head of localization Michael-Christopher Koji Fox as they talk with Ben StarrThe Clive Rosfield’s English voice actor.

You can see the full video just below, but there are only a few more interesting fragments of others. For example, Starr admits he was “scared of the responsibility. I knew how much it meant to me, how much these games and these stories meant to me. Every day I went to the recording booth, for about the first month, and I thought I was going to get fired.” “.

“I thought I’d show up and you’d be like, ‘Here’s the whole story of Final Fantasy 16. Read it, and by the way, you’re fired‘. And I thought, ‘That’s the worst thing, I know the whole story of Final Fantasy 16 and I don’t even have the job anymore’.”

The fun part is what Fox revealed: Starr it wasn’t the first choice of the team for Clive’s voice. The chosen actor’s commitments did not allow him to work with Square Enix and therefore a new audition process was started. Even more amusing is the fact that Starr wasn’t even auditioning for Clive: according to Fox, he was there to reclaim the role of a “very minor” character.

However, the tryout staff were quick to point out that Starr could be perfect for the role of the protagonist and, when Fox heard his voice, knew immediately that Clive had been cast. “Koji came up to me, all excited,” recalls Yoshida. “We found someone. I tell you it’s Clive!”

As far as we could hear up to this point, Clive’s voice acting looks qualityso we can assume that things turned out for the best in the end.

We remind you that the date of the demo will be indicated soon, will it be one of the announcements of the PlayStation Showcase?