Final Fantasy 16 is about to reach its conclusion. The action game will receive its second and probably final DLC later this spring. We will be able to see Clive, the protagonist, again and discover new plot details about the game world. Now, the voice actor English (the main language of the game) by Clive – Ben Starr – shared a video online showing the recording of his last “line of dialogue”. Do not worry, there are no spoilers.

The latest dubbing created by Starr is in fact simply a scream, one of the thousand that we can hear within Final Fantasy 16. Obviously the fact that it is the last sound recorded does not mean that it is the last sound we will hear in the DLC.

As said, for the moment Square Enix has not announced any new DLC and the producer suggested that although the chances are not zero, we shouldn't have high expectations about it. Starr also talks about his “very last line of dialogue as Clive Rosfield”.