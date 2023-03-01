The biggest novelty of Final Fantasy 16 is certainly its combat system. Even if the fifteenth chapter and the remake of the seventh had already opted for a more action-oriented style, Square Enix’s sixteenth fantasy presses on the accelerator in this direction. The style is similar to that of Devil May Cry and not surprisingly: the combat director of Final Fantasy 16 is Ryota Suzuki, former combat developer of Devil May Cry 5, where we find characters like Dante and Nero. But would these two skilled warriors be able to beat Clive, the protagonist of the Square Enix game? According to Suzuki, no!

It all comes from an interview between GameInformer and Suzuki. Obviously in a joking tone, the journalist asked the director who would win between Clive and Dante. The answer was Clive, because he has the powers of the Eikon, the summons of Final Fantasy 16 (Titan, Phoenix …). Subsequently, the question was repeated between Clive and Nero but the answer did not change.

It must be said that Suzuki had to respond with the game director and producer of Final Fantasy 16 alongside, in an interview of Final Fantasy 16. We do not believe that, even thinking differently, he could have said that Clive is the weakest of the trio. That said, the GameInformer journalist admits that, having played Devil May Cry 5 and the Final Fantasy 16 demo, he agrees with this response.

It is clear that this is a goliardic confrontation and that the characters come from different games and follow different rules. However, it should be noted that no one in the interview mentioned Virgil. Is it possible that Dante’s brother is much stronger than Clive? What do you think?

Finally, we recall that a public demo of Final Fantasy 16 has been confirmed: here is the release period and details from Square Enix.