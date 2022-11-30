Final Fantasy 16 seems to be approaching with great strides, with a rather significant event that has taken place in these days: the game has been classified in Brazilwhich usually indicates a certain proximity to release date or at least to a precise communication from him.

As reported by Gematsu, Final Fantasy 16 is now among the games already included in the catalog with its own classification at the body that deals with the classification of video games for the Brazilian market official page.

For the record, the audience in which it is placed is “16 years or older”with details referencing “sexual content”, “sensitive topics” and “violence”.

It could be the chapter in the series more “mature” as regards the topics covered and the tone, considering that in Brazil the previous ones have usually had lower classifications in terms of age: Final Fantasy XV, for example, is included in the 12+ category, while Final Fantasy VII Remake is in the audience range 14+. The positioning in the 16+ of this new game therefore seems to demonstrate the presence of more intense themes and violence than previously seen.

At this point we are awaiting news from Square Enix, considering that everything seems to be ready at least for an announcement on the release date, which according to what director Hiroshi Sakai recently reported to Famitsu should take place by the end of 2022. The event could probably coincide with the release of a new trailer and The Game Awards are perhaps the main suspects as an opportunity to show it.

Recently, Tom Henderson seems to have unveiled the start date for pre-orders, even if there is still no certainty about it.