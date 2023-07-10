The one of Final Fantasy it is certainly one of the longest-running and iconic sagas in the world of video games. For this reason it should certainly not surprise us that the franchise includes many products that go far beyond the video game.

Between these we point out the musicals, very popular especially on Japanese soil. A short distance from the theater performance of the musical inspired by Final Fantasy 10, comes a new show that revolves around the events of the new chapter.

To stage the magic and drama of this game, very powerful in terms of narrative, will be the Takarazuka Revuea famous Japanese theater company made up only of actresses.

The show will be held in Japan, precisely at the Takarazuka Grand Theater of Hyogo and starting from April we will be able to buy tickets to this truly unmissable musical for Square Enix fans.

The representation will take place in 2024 and there will be two shows with dates to be confirmed between May and July. As per tradition, the male characters will also be depicted in this representation, but will be played by women.

The Takarazuka Revue company was born to counter the Kabuki theater traditionwhich prevented women from participating in the scenes (the same representation of Final Fantasy 10 was made by a Kabuki company).

This new event confirms the already evident success of a title that managed to sell 3 million copies in just a few days. Final Fantasy 16 (here our impressions) is an exclusive PS5 released on June 22, 2023.