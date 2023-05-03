Saudi Arabia’s media watchdog announced via Twitter that the sale of Final Fantasy 16 she was banned from the territory. So she just won’t hit stores. The reason for the decision was not explained.

The tweet with theannouncement it reads: “For fans of the Final Fantasy XVI video game, we want to clarify that it will not be released in the kingdom due to the publisher’s refusal to make the necessary changes.” The ban will probably block the sale of the game in the United Arab Emirates as well.

Note that the hashtag of the tweet reads “Final Fantasy XIV”, but the attached image is unequivocally that of the sixteenth episode.

What could the Saudi authors not like? Games are usually banned for violence, gambling, nudity, sexual themes, drug and alcohol use. Among the games banned from Saudi Arabia are the God of War series, GTA series, The Last of Us Part 2 and so on.