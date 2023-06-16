Now that we are just a few days away from the launch of Final Fantasy 16 the first physical copies are circulating and consequently the first unpublished details on Square Enix’s awaited RPG action. Obviously among these there are also unforgivable spoilers on the plot, which we will clearly not report on our pages, but on the other hand, information on the game sizewho will apparently be a real heavyweight.

As reported by Twisted Voxel, on the back of the physical copies of Final Fantasy 16 it is in fact reported that they are necessary at least 100GB of space to install the game on PS5. Clearly it is an indicative figure and the overall weight could be even higher. All without considering any corrective patches in the weeks following the publication. Not on day one fortunately, since the development team is certain that there will be no need.

We will have the certainty about the size of Final Fantasy 16 as soon as the preload of digital copies for PS5, which barring surprises should start two days before launch, or Tuesday 20 June.

To pass the time, you can play the demo available on PlayStation Store or watch the new “next-gen” trailer released yesterday by PlayStation. In any case, however, keep away from social networks and YouTube if you don’t want to risk running into some spoilers, now that several players have gotten their hands on the full game.