Final Fantasy 16Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth and others Square Enix games they might never arrive on Xbox consolesor at least this is what Head on Block, also known as I Am Hero Too, would seem to suggest, an insider who in the past has got more than a tip-off about games developed in Japan.

In a ResetERA thread, where they were discussing the end of Final Fantasy 16's exclusivity period on PS5, in response to a user who hopes that Square Enix doesn't make any further exclusivity deals with Sony, Deep Throat reported that “things will get much, much worse. I am sorry.”.

Head on Block did not add anything else on the matter, without therefore specifying how they could “make things worse”, for example if this will happen with further exclusivity agreements on PlayStation for Square Enix games. In any case, if what he said turns out to be true, then there is a serious risk that some of the Japanese company's major games, such as those mentioned at the beginning, may never arrive on Xbox consoles.