Hironobu Sakaguchi commented Final Fantasy 16 And Final Fantasy VII Remake, giving its ideal endorsement to both games. For those who don’t know him, he is the father of the Final Fantasy series and, although he hasn’t worked on it for years, it is inevitable that during interviews he will be asked questions about the latest chapters of the Square Enix series.

Just in case, Arnaud Bastié of the Full Frontal magazine asked him for a comment on Final Fantasy XVI and on the director Naoki Yoshidabased on Sakaguchi’s love of Final Fantasy XIV (directed by Yoshida).

Sakaguchi: “I like playing Final Fantasy XIV, it’s an MMORPG, so it has all those community aspects that I appreciate. I’ve already met Naoki Yoshida several times already: he’s really a serious and hard worker. He’s excellent both as a producer and as a director and I really appreciate him for what he does. He also has a huge respect for the old Final Fantasy games and he really understands the spirit. So I can say that I have high expectations for Final Fantasy 16!”

Sakaguchi also spent some good words on the remake of Final Fantasy VII: “He is at the head of the remake Yoshinori Kitase, who edited films as a student. He has been working on Final Fantasy since the sixth chapter and the series has improved tremendously thanks to his talent. Now it’s remaking it in the same spirit as when we did the original, but with today’s technology that allows it to fulfill its true potential as it allows you to make cinematic-quality games. I believe that with his talent he will achieve the best possible result. “