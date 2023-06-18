Square Enix has released an original pictorial trailer ahead of the launch of Final Fantasy 16set for next June 22, and at the same time announced the details of the inevitable day one patches.

Although the publisher had stated that Final Fantasy 16 would not require any D1 patch, it will still proceed with the release of about a 300MB update which will include the following improvements:

Fixes an issue with controls that can make it impossible to continue under very specific circumstances.

Fixes an issue where the game could crash under very specific circumstances.

Optimize performance in different scenarios.

Fixes some minor text issues.

As you can see, the trailer uses a pictorial style to introduce us to the story and the main characters of Final Fantasy 16, underlining the epic nature of this adventure also through a fascinating orchestral musical accompaniment.

However, this is only a first step in the advertising promotion of the game, which in Japan will boast an important presence on the big screens of Shibuya, Osaka and Fukuoka starting from June 19, as well as a special 3D advertising on the Cross Shinjuku Vision screen .

