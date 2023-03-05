Final Fantasy 16 inspired the creation of a exclusive gasshapon for sale at Shibuya pop-up store which Square Enix opened to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy, and which will remain in operation until next spring.

For the uninitiated, gashapon are tiny plastic toys enclosed in one transparent capsulewhich are usually found in special vending machines in Japan but which we have also often seen in Italy.

In this case the capsule contains a figure of Jill Warrick, one of the characters featured in the new chapter, depicted with the typical pixel art style that characterized the origins of the franchise. A nice collector’s item, don’t you think?

Of course, we imagine that between now and June 22, the release date of Final Fantasy 16, such initiatives will multiply as well as the products related to the next episode of the series.

