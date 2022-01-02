Final Fantasy 16 is always at the head of the classification of the most wanted from Famitsu, that is the games most awaited by the readers of the Japanese magazine.

Famitsu, ranking of the most anticipated games as of December 22, 2021

[PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 742 votes [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 607 votes [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 583 votes [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 576 votes [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline – 530 votes [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 464 votes [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 – 323 votes [NSW] Ushiro – 321 votes [NSW] Triangle Strategy – 289 votes [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 286 votes

Despite the announcement of the delay with development, Final Fantasy 16 is therefore confirmed as the most desired title by Japanese users, who can’t wait to get their hands on the new chapter.

Bayonetta 3 is confirmed in second position, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is also this week in third place, increasing the number of Nintendo Switch products in the ranking.

Beyond the same Final Fantasy 16, to represent PlayStation in the top 10 we find only Gran Turismo 7, the new racer from Polyphony Digital to be released in March