Final Fantasy 16 it is a big game made up of multiple areas. It is not an open map world and does not even offer the classic old “world maps” through which to reach the various dungeons and cities. So how are we going to get around? Mostly on foot and with chocobos, plus of course fast travel with teleportation. There will be no other means of travel, so it seems that nostalgics will have to prepare not to find aquatic and flying vehicles, typical of the old Final Fantasy.

The information comes from yet another fragment of an interview shared by GameInformer. Hiroshi Takai, director of Final Fantasy 16talked about the matter.

“Actually, it is only of chocobos“, says Hiroshi Takai. “In the Final Fantasy games of the past, there were canoes, boats or cars to travel with. But in Final Fantasy 16, since our game is based on the main world map and traveling from that world map and fast traveling from that map, we found that there was no need for any of expanded crossing system. So yeah, right now we only have the walk and the chocobos.”

However, Takai points out that there are parts of the story where Clive will use other types of movement, but are not accessible elsewhere. There are no more precise details, but let’s assume that they are simply plot sequences or unique events where we will be able to move differently, but in any case it will not be a question of real game mechanics.

In Final Fantasy 16 it is possible to make a teleport from Cid’s hideout to side missions or main scenario areas. It is also possible to move around open areas of the game via ‘fast travel’. Most of the time, fast travel is the primary way of getting around. In open and more linear areas you can walk, run and ride a chocobo to get around. Obviously it’s possible that Takai is avoiding revealing some endgame surprises, but for the moment we can’t know.

We also point out that the fights of Final Fantasy 16 are not only inspired by DMC 5, but also by a well-known fighting game.