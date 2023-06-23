That Final Fantasy 16 would also come up pc was taken for granted by many, but what are the evidence who would prove it? There are actually two very strong ones that are worth going over.

The first proof is found in the announcement trailer. Currently the game appears to be an exclusive PS5, but the wording “also available on PC” appeared in the video, i.e. also available on PC. Furthermore, there was talk of a “console exclusive”, not an absolute exclusivity.

The first reference to the PC version of Final Fantasy 16

The second proof was provided by Naoki Yoshidathe producer of the game, who has repeatedly reiterated that Final Fantasy 16 is a time exclusive.

In short, the PC version is not in question and we can take it almost for sure, while it remains to be seen when it will be launched. Actually Yoshida himself gave us a big thumbs up clue when he stated: “The truth is that the exclusive Final Fantasy XVI is limited to six months. Be that as it may, it is not a given that the PC version will launch in six months. So I clearly say that the PC version will not be released in six months .”

So in six months the exclusive will expire, but for the PC version it will take longer, probably due to the necessary optimization. This does not mean that, after the six months, Square Enix can start marketing the new version of the game.

If you want more info on the game, read our Final Fantasy 16 review.