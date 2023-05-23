Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy 16revealed what the big goal of the new Square Enix game is: solve the problem of the previous chapteri.e. the fifteenth. You probably already figured this out, but what Yoshida means is that Final Fantasy 16 aims to create a quality and complete history.

“We focused above all, even more than on the action, on the story”, so Yoshida (or Yoshi-P if you prefer his moniker) defines the main focus of Final Fantasy 16, then continues with a reflection on the main problems of Final Fantasy 15. “If we look at the previous games, at Final Fantasy 15, the story is there.” it was, but it wasn’t complete. And then they tried to make it complete, and then they promised another story, but then they didn’t deliver it…”, he concludes, showing how clearly he is aware of the disappointing management of Final Fantasy 15.

This obviously doesn’t mean that the story was the only focus for the development of the game. Indeed, Yoshida also stated that for have a real Final Fantasy game you must have a number of elements, namely: “You must have the best story, you must have the best graphics, you must have the best combat system, you must have a lot of content, you must have Chocobos, you must have Moogles, you must have a great sound design and that creates a Final Fantasy. And if you miss a single point, the fans will hate you forever.”

Clive, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 16, in his young version

One thing is for sure, Yoshida is setting himself a high-level goal. In our test we have told you if, at least in the first hours, this goal has been achieved.