The story of Final Fantasy 16like its lore, appear to be quite deep and complex, requiring the support of a specific option called Active Time Lore which helps players to better follow the events.

It is a system similar, in some ways, to the X-Ray used by Amazon Prime Video: at any time, it is possible to recall the Active Time Lore and this provides us with the main informations which concern the characters present at that moment on the scene, as well as details on the setting in which we find ourselves.

So it is a system contextual, which allows you to obtain narrative information at any time and in a dynamic way depending on where we are and in what situation we are. Considering the number of characters that will probably be present in the plot and the intertwining of events that will compose it, the Active Time Lore seems to be a very interesting addition for everyone.

Furthermore, the complex geopolitics studied by Square Enix for Final Fantasy 16 makes a tool precious which, at any time, provides us with in-depth information even of the area in which we find ourselves. Otherwise, today we released a new test of Final Fantasy 16 based on the recent test carried out on an advanced build of the game, while it has emerged that the demo will focus on Clive’s younger years.