Final Fantasy 16 is still far away (or getting closer, depending on your point of view) and we have not yet had the opportunity to see in depth a long uncut presentation of the system combat. The time has not come yet, but we can at least enjoy a short video which shows us a quick fight between the protagonist and a creature from the game world, with the support of the dog Torgal. Also, we can see the entire GUI.

The video has been shared online since Official profile of Final Fantasy 16 on Twitter, in the Japanese language. In the video we see the protagonist Clive together with Torgal – his dog – fighting against a “Gray Claw”. Literally translated as “Grey Claw”, the creature is a sort of giant reddish scorpion.

Under command of Clive (and therefore of the Final Fantasy 16 player) Torgal can attack opponents and also lift them into the air. At that point the protagonist intervenes and unleashes a combo, but only after casting a fire spell. After the drop attack and the enemy’s departure, Torgal is sent to attack once more.

THE Torgal commands can be seen in the lower left, with various actions related to the direction cross. Torgal is also not only an attack tool, but also helps in the healing phase. Also, we see that the attack and lift move are two separate actions related to the up and down arrows.

It is a very simple combatwith a single enemy that doesn’t seem particularly strong, but allows us to get an idea of ​​what actions are available in Final Fantasy 16.

Still talking about Final Fantasy 16: Square Enix doesn’t want to say which engine it used, it just says which one it isn’t.