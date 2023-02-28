Final Fantasy 16 it will arrive on June 22, 2023, but PS5 players will be able to try it first. According to producer Yoshida, the action RPG will receive a public demo about two weeks before release.

The information was shared by Yoshida through Famitsu, a famous Japanese newspaper. The Japanese to English translation was done by the Genki_JPN Twitter account. The user also states that Yoshida would like to be able to make the demo saves compatible with the full version of Final Fantasy 16, but for the moment there is no confirmation as this test mode is still in development.

Through an automatic translation (therefore less reliable), we also have the opportunity to discover the demo should allow us to face the beginning of Final Fantasy 16, like the full game. It also seems that Yoshida wants to make a demo focused on combat later in the game, but plans are not finalized yet. We could therefore have a “double” test phase on our hands, with two separate sections, if all goes well.

The existence of a demo for Final Fantasy 16 is not completely new: in the past Yoshida had repeatedly stated that it was his will to make a demo available. Furthermore, both Final Fantasy 15 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake offered at least one demo. Other Square Enix games, such as Octopath Traveler 2 and Dragon Quest 11 allow you to move your save data into the full game as well. So this is normal administration for Square Enix.

While waiting for more news on this Final Fantasy 16 demo, we inform you that Final Fantasy 16 will not arrive on PC when the PS5 exclusivity expires: it will take more than 6 months.