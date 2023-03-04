The recent statements by have caused much discussion Naoki Yoshidathe producer of Final Fantasy 16according to which at present a PCs worth over 2,000 euros to make the game run on par with the PS5 version. It is undoubtedly a big shot that of our Yoshi-P, probably linked to an awkward attempt to promote the Sony console due to the exclusivity agreements stipulated. Just the amount of the figure, considered out of scale from any point of view, has naturally monopolized the discussions on the net, causing the Square Enix producer to lose sight of the point of the speech, as demonstrated by the comments on the net and also under our news dedicated to the issue.

The first, explicit, is that ofoptimization: without a lot of work from the developers any game would offer poor performance even on a high-end PC equipped with an expensive RTX 4090. We have had an example of this with Hogwarts Legacy and more recently with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, or, looking more specifically at Square Enix, with Stranger Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Forspoken and to a lesser extent with Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Many at this point could say: “we are talking about bad optimization work by the publishers, it is not the fault of the PC”. And they would be absolutely right, mind you. However, that of poor optimization is an intrinsic flaw of the PC ecosystem with which gamers willy-nilly have learned to live with, since it recurs cyclically with triple A, sometimes even surprisingly like a sort of Russian roulette, many more often than what happens in the console scene.

Let’s get to the point. No, Yoshida has not put his hands forward in view of a bad porting of Final Fantasy 16 on PC. There is no marketing deal worth scuppering the sales of a version that Square Enix should and will have to spend money and resources on. Rather our Yoshi-P, phenomenal when it comes to directing development teams (see the miracle done with FF14) but less comfortable with interviews, simply stated that the game was built taking PS5 as a base and that currently currently making a senseless immediate 1:1 conversion on PC would lead to a poorly optimized port which, precisely, would require a much more expensive configuration than it would actually need.

In short, an obvious one. But Yoshida probably thought he was killing two birds with one stone, putting the PS5 version in a good light and at the same time justifying the PC version delaywhich as we know will require at least 6 months of extra development beyond the expiry date of the PS5 exclusivity deal, set for December 31st of this year.

In doing so, however, he committed two lightness: the first is to give a precise figure, precisely that of “over 2,000 euros” and the second, closely linked to the first, is to assume that the players would have read his statements in full and that they would not stop at the news headlines.

This is demonstrated by the comments on the net and on social networks, among those who now take for granted the bad optimization of Final Fantasy 16 on PC, those who have proposed planks with configurations equal to or higher than PS5 under X digit, those who say that a PC for 2,000 euros you eat consoles for breakfast and so on. Paradoxically, those who have hit the point, even unintentionally, are those who simply mocked Yoshida and his attempt to incense the Sony flagship, as he had already done in the past, among other things.

