Square Enix has posted a new one via Twitter short video dedicated to Final Fantasy 16his action RPG coming to PS5 on June 22, 2023. The footage shows us how Clive – the protagonist – can combine the powers of the Eikon at his disposal to defeat his enemies.

The video was shared from the official Final Fantasy 16 account. Clive uses two different powers within a few seconds. The first is a shot from Bahamut, Megaflare, which unleashes a series of laser beams that pursue the enemy. Following is used Zantetsuken, Odin’s typical move, which performs many slashes one after the other against the opponent and concludes with very spectacular powerful blows, with the camera approaching to allow you to better enjoy the action.

The combination of these attacks allows you to block the enemy and inflict him a lot of hits and damage. The special moves of Final Fantasy 16, as mentioned, are related to Eikon, or powerful creatures typical of the mythology of the Square Enix saga. The protagonist is able to obtain its powers during the game and to exploit them in combat.

The various equipped Eikons are displayed in the upper left corner in the Final Fantasy 16 gameplay video and it is possible to switch between them with the simple press of a button. Each Eikon/Clive form has its own moveswhich can be viewed at the bottom right.

This gameplay also reconfirms us the high rate of spectacularity of the fights of Final Fantasy 16which significantly changes the cards on the table compared to the previous chapters of the saga, even compared to real-time (or almost) action titles such as Final Fantasy 15 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Finally, we remind you that Final Fantasy 16 is gold: the development is “completed” on PS5, there will be no delays.