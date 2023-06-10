IGN has released a new gameplay videos Of Final Fantasy 16 showing close up Hunt Battle present in the game, that is, the fights in which Clive can take part and in which he must deal with groups of lethal beasts.

New to Final Fantasy 16, Hunt Battles pose as optional challenges for the protagonist of the game, a sort of variation on the Monster Hunter theme in which we will be able to follow wild animals and try to shoot them down to obtain special rewards.

To access these missions, however, Clive must interact with certain characters and have them assigned, with an indication of the area in which to find any monster that needs to be hunted down.

As seen in the video, the Hunt Battles are anything but a walk in the park: we will have to use all our resources and draw on the entirety of our repertoire of moves to defeat the beasts, which appear particularly resistant to attacks and capable of inflicting huge damage .

By the way, Final Fantasy 16 will be the protagonist of a pre-launch celebratory event to be held on the night between 11 and 12 June, at 01.00 Italian time.