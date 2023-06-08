Somewhat surprisingly, IGN.com has exclusively published a gameplay videos of almost nineteen minutes of Final Fantasy 16which shows thedungeon explorationwith related fights. We can thus see Clive in action as he wanders through this narrow place and uses his skills to eliminate the many enemies that stand in front of him.

Warning: before continuing, consider that the video contains many previews. So watch it only if you are not particularly sensitive to it.

Let’s see the video:

The combat itself is highly dynamic and sees Clive lunging, dodging blows and using his powers with great determination, in a flood of special effects that make everything really enjoyable, although the environment does not seem particularly rich in detail. About halfway through the video we can also see a filmed sequence.

For the rest, we remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be released exclusively on PS5 on June 22, 2023.