As reported by various sources and visible in the tweet below, Square Enix and Sony have released one commercial television for Final Fantasy 16 presenting scenes live actionor with real actors, aired during the UEFA Champions League final.

During yesterday evening, during the match between Inter and Manchester City, the following commercial was therefore staged in some geographical areas, which before some gameplay scenes shows an actor playing the protagonist Clivedealing with what appears to be some kind of flaming demon.

Beyond the more or less convincing quality of the commercial in question, what emerges is therefore the clear will to push considerably on the marketing of Final Fantasy 16, which probably represents the main element of PS5 in this summer period, as an exclusive of weight maximum.

For the rest, the last fractions of a second show a very short montage of gameplay scenes with the writing “Destiny will fall” and the release date set for June 22, 2023, also reporting that pre-orders are open for the new chapter of the Square Enix series.

We recently saw a new Hunt Battle gameplay video, as we recall the date, time, and lineup of the pre-launch celebration event taking place tonight at 1:00am.