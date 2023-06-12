IGN posted a gameplay videos with i first sixteen minutes of the campaign Final Fantasy 16when the launch of the game is just a few days away, which will be available starting June 22nd exclusively on PS5.

As expected, the sequences first introduce us to the imagery of this chapter, with a spectacular clash between Eikon which gives way to the concreteness of an expedition in which we get to know the hero of adventure, Clive Rosfield.

Not even the time to breathe the intrigues of the council and the kingdom of Valisthea is attacked by powerful and mysterious forces, led by Shiva, the Eikon who controls the ice, and by a titan who proceeds by crushing everything in his path.

There is no doubt: it is an opening sequence of great impact, capable of involving from the very beginning and quickly capult us in the history of Final Fantasy 16, which after this furious ride will obviously begin to breathe while maintaining a more cadenced rhythm.

While waiting for the review, as you know we tried Final Fantasy 16 for a few hours and you can find our sensations here.