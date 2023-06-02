IGN’s YouTube channel has posted a new gameplay videos Of Final Fantasy 16 showing the clash with the incandescent “Liquid Flame” bosseswhich you can view in the player below, if you don’t fear spoilers on this specific fight.

The enemy in question appears as a large flaming brute, who attacks mainly with punches and charged attacks that generate magma explosions. In the second phase of the fight, the boss begins to move rapidly, also transforming into a wyvern and a sort of quadrupedal creature, to take Clive by surprise. In this case the player still manages to keep up with him without too many problems, thanks to sudden dodges and spectacular combos with sword and spells.

Another detail comes from the game interface, where we can see that Clive’s level is 24, so we assume that this fight should take place not too late in the game.

We remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be available exclusively on PS5 starting from June 22, 2023anticipated by a free demo that could be released within a few days, as this trial version has been spotted on the PlayStation Store.