The IGN.com YouTube channel has posted a long gameplay video of Final Fantasy 16where director Hiroshi Takai and combat director Ryota Suzuki present and talk in detail about the fighting skills of Clive inherited from Eikon.

Advancing in the story of Final Fantasy 16, the protagonist will in fact gradually obtain more and more powers by facing the Eikon of Valisthea, with players who will be able to freely decide which ones to use, enhance and customize according to their tastes.

The video below shows a good number of these skills, with explanations of how they work and what they have for use, focusing in particular on those of Phoenix, Garuda, Ramuh and Titan.

Takai and Suzuki also state that the abilities of the Eikons also have secret properties in addition to those shown in the video that are unlocked by investing skill points to upgrade them, but that they intend to leave players the pleasure of discovering them and experiencing them in battle.

We remind you that Final Fantasy 16 will be available exclusively for PS5 starting from June 22, 2023. In the coming days, a free trial version will be available that will allow you to transfer the progress made in the full game, here are all the details about it.