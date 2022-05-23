In a recent interview published by True Achievement, a former art director of Eidos Montreal revealed that the team had been initially tasked with starting it development from Final Fantasy 15 by Square Enix, before the works then moved on to the internal study of the Japanese division.

“We tried to work on Final Fantasy 15,” he explained Jonathan Jacque-Belletête, former art director of the Deus Ex team, “then they decided to move development to Japan – which I still think was a mistake, but it’s true. Our project was really, really good.”

The matter has not been explored further and there is no way to understand Until what point development has continued within Eidos Montreal or if something of the work carried out by the Western team has been recovered, used or transferred directly to the build then developed by the internal team of Square Enix in Japan.

What is certain is that Final Fantasy 15 has gone through an extremely complex genesis, with various changes of style, ideas and contents, so it is not excluded that something concerning the first versions of the game, also with regard to the materials released to the public, had to do with the work of Eidos Montreal.

Jacque-Belletête’s statement could also confirm an old rumor that emerged in 2018 from the Youtube channel SuperBunnyHop, which had revealed that Eidos Montreal had “some artistic elements and game design projects in a super secret office”, on a project that was supposed to be a kind of “space opera RPG” with a love triangle and other elements that could be related to Final Fantasy 15, in fact.

If nothing else, this shows how the use of Square Enix’s western teams has always been rather eclectic and surprising, perhaps too much, so much so that we can hope for a clear change of direction now that Eidos Montreal, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal are been sold to Embracer Group. We also recently learned that Final Fantasy 15 has hit 10 million copies sold.