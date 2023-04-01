Final Fantasy 14 producer and director, Naoki Yoshida, has outlined what’s coming up in the RPG’s next substantive update, Patch 6.4.

During the latest Letter from the Producer broadcast, Yoshida revealed that Patch 6.4 – otherwise known as The Dark Throne – will launch in “late May 2023”, bringing the conclusion of the Pandæmonium raid series and the continuation of the main scenario questline, the Warrior of Light.

Close in the Distance – Eorzean Symphony: FINAL FANTASY XIV Orchestral Album Vol.3

New dungeon The Aetherfont, The Voidcast Daisy new trials, duty support system and ocean fishing updates, and new side story quests are on the way, too.

That’s not all, though. Expect more island sanctuary and PvP updates, specifically changes in Frontline and the rules of The Fields of Glory (Shatter), and PvP series 4 begins alongside season 7 of Crystalline Conflict.

Scream all you like, the newest raid tier will arrive in Patch 6.4! ⛓️ Pandæmonium: Anabaseios ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/JeNkEsNu4j — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 31, 2023

“Players can also enjoy this year’s Hatching-tide in-game event until Monday, 10th April, offering limited time quests and rewards including a set of Tonberry-themed gear, the Frighten emote, the Hippity-hoppity Hatching-tide Advertisement furnishing, and the Pa-Paya Demastered orchestration roll,” the team explained.

As for Patch 6.45? Yoshida teased that the level cap will be bumped to 80 for the blue mage – as well as new blue mage-exclusive gear and enemies – plus new variant and criterion dungeon Mount Rokkon, and tool and weapon enhancement quests, too.

The Saami Council recently demanded Square Enix remove the Far Northern Attire from Final Fantasy 14 due to the use of cultural property and an infringement of rights.

The Far Northern Attire is an in-game costume consisting of headpiece, tunic, gloves, bottoms and boots, available to purchase in the game’s online store for £11.16. However, the Saami Council has claimed the outfit uses the cultural property of the Sámi – a group of indigenous people from parts of northern Scandinavia.