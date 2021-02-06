Square Enix has announced Endwalker, the next expansion for MMO Final Fantasy 14.

It’s due out autumn 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Mac. The teaser trailer is below:

Endwalker includes the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story arc that began with A Realm Reborn in 2013. Players travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon.

Square Enix called Endwalker a “new beginning” for Final Fantasy 14, setting the stage for a new era. It’s got multiple new jobs, including new healer job Sage, new areas including the city of Radz-at-Han, an increased level cap from 80 to 90, tweaks to the battle system and new challenges. A new threat is Anima, one of the aeons from Final Fantasy 10.

Check out the Sage in action in the video below:

Meanwhile, the PS5 version of Final Fantasy 14 launches in open beta form on 13th April 2021. This features numerous upgrades from the PS4 version, including improved framerates, faster load times and 4k resolution. If you’ve got the PS4 version, you can upgrade to the PS5 version at no extra cost at the start of the open beta period. For new players, there’s a free trial. The full version launches on PS5 after the open beta ends.

The PS5 trailer is below: