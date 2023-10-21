The Final Fantasy Fan Fest in London was the perfect opportunity to discover many new features on Final Fantasy 14. Square Enix’s MMORPG is available on PC and PlayStation, but is also coming to Xbox and during the event it was indicated that the open beta is scheduled for mid-January 2024 and will end in February 2024.

For the moment we do not yet have precise information regarding the days, but considering that there are still a few months to go it is perfectly normal. Surely Square Enix will update us later and so we just have to wait.