Among the many new features announced for the Dawntrail expansion Final Fantasy 14 on the occasion of the Tokyo Fan Festival, Square Enix also revealed the arrival of a crossover with Final Fantasy 16which will be available at early April 2024.

According to the first details shared, players will be able to undertake a special quest entitled “The Infernal Path” which will see them team up with none other than Clive Rosfield, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 16.

The Japanese company did not want to reveal too much about the nature of this adventure, but it seems that players will have to face it Ifrit, obtaining as a reward the mount of Torgal, Clive's faithful dog, and a puppy form of the same as a minion. Furthermore, during the quest it will be possible to use some of the iconic abilities of the protagonist of Final Fantasy 16, such as the Rising Phoenix, and unlock his outfit.