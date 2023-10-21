If you love Final Fantasy 14 and Final Fantasy 16, then this collaboration is exactly what you wanted. Square Enix has announced gods cross-over content for the MMORPG based on the most recent final fantasy released on PS5.

As revealed at the Final Fantasy Fan Fest in London, the crossover will be a special event in which the protagonist Clive will join the Warriors of Light. There will be a Torgal mount and even a Torgal pet. Called The Path Infernal, the event will be based on the story of Final Fantasy 16, but has been carefully constructed so as not to spoil too much of the story for players who have yet to visit Valisthea on PS5.

Judging by the announcement video, we should see one battle with Ifrit and there will be plenty of loot and unique gear to acquire.

Naoki Yoshida of Square Enix was the producer of Final Fantasy 16, as well as having served as director and producer of Final Fantasy 14, so this crossover seemed somewhat inevitable.