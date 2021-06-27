Final Fantasy 14, as an MMORPG, has had (and will have) a long life. The work was born on PS3, moved to PS4 and has now also arrived on PS5, in an ever-growing success. But what are the improvements of switching from one version to another? Digital Foundry shared a video analysis made by Marc ‘Try4ce’ Duddleson, occasional guest of the magazine and great expert of Final Fantasy XIV. As indicated, the PS5 it is sometimes worse than that PS4 Pro!

First of all, it is pointed out that Final Fantasy 14 is always a 2013 title and the graphics engine has not changed since then. On PS5, the game still features dated anti-aliasing effects, not particularly high shadow resolution and limited screen effects. The vegetation density and the loading distance are identical between PS4 and PS5.

Final Fantasy 14

The PS5 version of Final Fantasy 14 basically runs the PS4 Pro version at maximum settings, with some additional effects. On PS4 Pro we can opt for 1080p and 1440p, while on PS5 the 2160p. Unfortunately, 4K has a negative impact on performance. On PS5, it is therefore still better to opt for 1440p, to have both good resolution and good image quality. Furthermore, a fixed 60 FPS is not even guaranteed on PS5. In some cases, running the PS4 Pro version of the game on PS5 results in equal if not better performance than the native PS5 version. Loads are higher on PS5, but there are no particular differences between the PS4 version played in backward compatibility and the native PS5 version.

Final Fantasy 14, in any case, offers some improvements relevant, such as the quality of many icons and GUI elements. The changes, unveiled Square Enix, were made with an AI upscaling: it will be interesting to see if something similar can be done on PS5 with textures too.

The PS5 version also supports DualSense. Adaptive triggers are used from time to time for certain plot sections, while haptic feedback is used to simulate flight effects with player-usable creatures. The vibration, however, also activates for every step of the character: a pleasant feeling in games like Astro’s Playroom but, for titles that require hours and hours of play, it could be annoying for many.

Overall, the PS5 version doesn't offer many technical advances and in some cases you might even prefer the version PS4 Pro.