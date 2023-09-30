L’open beta Of Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox Series has an official launch period, which will take place after the debut of update 6.5 for the current versions of the game produced by Square Enix, set for October 3rd.

Announced last July, Final Fantasy 14 for Xbox Series all content published so faralso the Endwalker expansion.

As for future updates, it will arrive during 2024 a new expansion titled Dawntrailwhich will further consolidate the experience.