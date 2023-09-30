L’open beta Of Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox Series has an official launch period, which will take place after the debut of update 6.5 for the current versions of the game produced by Square Enix, set for October 3rd.
Announced last July, Final Fantasy 14 for Xbox Series all content published so faralso the Endwalker expansion.
As for future updates, it will arrive during 2024 a new expansion titled Dawntrailwhich will further consolidate the experience.
An important step
There is no doubt that the agreement stipulated between Microsoft and Square Enix is important for Xbox, which until now had almost always been excluded from the Japanese company’s projects in favor of frequent exclusivity on PlayStation, as happened with Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy 16.
Furthermore, the agreement was confirmed by the announcement of Octopath Traveler 2 for Xbox at TGS 2023, and further projects should be in the pipeline at the time of writing.
